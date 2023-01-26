THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2023

Hanne Laird NEE Jensen of Petawawa, wife of the late Albert Laird, at the age of 82. A memorial service will be held at Saint Timothy’s Lutheran Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Hanne Laird made by Malcolm Devitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Brian Howarth formerly of Petawawa, husband of Mary Howarth, at the age of 86 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday from 10 AM until 12 noon. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday at 12 noon. Arrangements for the late Brian Howarth made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca