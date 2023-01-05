THURSDAY, JANUARY 5, 2023

Barbara Waito of Pembroke, wife of the late Garry Waito, in her 73rd year. A celebration of Barbara’s life and graveside service will be held in the spring. Arrangements for the late Barbara Waito made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Beth Leach of Rankin, wife of the late Ogle Leach, at the age of 90 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Saint Patrick’s Anglican Church, Lower Stafford, 2595 Snake River Line, Cobden on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Beth Leach made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

