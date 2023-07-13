THURSDAY, JULY 13, 2023

Violet Boucher of Pembroke, wife of the late Thomas Boucher, at the age of 93 years. Visitation is at Christ Lutheran Church, 516 Airport Road in Pembroke on Friday from 11:30 AM until 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Violet Boucher made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Stephen Sheppard formerly of Pembroke, son of Jane Haley and Bob Sheppard, at the age of 39 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday from 10 until 11 AM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Stephen Sheppard made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

