THURSDAY, JULY 21, 2O22

Loretta Wilson of Beachburg, wife of Glen Wilson, at the age of 81 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and on Tuesday from 9 until 10 AM. Arrangements for the late Loretta Wilson made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Donald Lair of Pembroke, husband of the late Margaret Lair, at the age of 87 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 11:30 AM until 1 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Donald Lair made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca