THURSDAY, JULY 22, 2021

Jeanne Giroux of LaPasse, wife of the late Andre Giroux, at the age of 84 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 2 until 6 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in LaPasse on Saturday at 11 AM. Space is limited. Reservations required. Please call the funeral home at 613-735-5711 to attend. Masks must be worn and social distancing respected at the funeral home and the church. Arrangements for the late Jeanne Giroux made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca