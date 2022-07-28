THURSDAY, JULY 28, 2022

Marlene Barras of Pembroke, wife of Dave Barras, at the age of 70 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday evening from 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Marlene Barras made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Betty Shalla of Barry’s Bay, wife of the late Dominic Shalla, in her 101st year. Visitation is at the Heubner Funeral Home in Barry’s Bay on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Betty Shalla made by Heubner Funeral Home, Barry’s Bay.

