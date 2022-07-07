iHeartRadio

THURSDAY, JULY 7, 2022

Andy Ball of Pembroke, husband of Kim Ball, at the age of 71 years.  Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday from 11 AM until 1 PM.  A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday at 1 PM.  Arrangements for the late Andy Ball made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

Eileen Warlich NEE Sutherland of Eganville, wife of Harold Warlich, at the age of 83.  A private family graveside service will be held at Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Eganville.  Arrangements for the late Eileen Warlich made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville. 

