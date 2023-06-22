THURSDAY, JUNE 22, 2023

Sister Barbara Ryan a Grey Sister of the Immaculate Conception in Pembroke, in the 75th year of her religious life. A funeral liturgy will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Friday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Sister Barbara Ryan made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Emma Chatsick of Killaloe, wife of the late Edward Chatsick, in her 92nd year. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Killaloe today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM and on Friday from 12:30 until 1:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Emma Chatsick made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Killaloe.

