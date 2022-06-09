THURSDAY, JUNE 9, 2022

Eulalia Ryan NEE Kelly formerly of Saint Joseph, Quebec, wife of the late Loyola Ryan, at the age of 90. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Joseph’s Church in Saint Joseph, Quebec on Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Eulalia Ryan made by Hayes Funeral Home.

Archie Jackson of Cobden, husband of Agnes Kenny, in his 87th year. A graveside service will be held in Cobden Union Cemetery on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Archie Jackson made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

