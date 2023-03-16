THURSDAY, MARCH 16, 2023

Earl Hein of Eganville, husband of the late Marlene Hein NEE Schroeder, at the age of 90. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Earl Hein made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

Betty McBride of Cobden, wife of the late James McBride and by first marriage the late Emery Gutz, at the age of 89 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Monday from 10 AM until 11:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Betty McBride made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

