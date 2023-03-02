THURSDAY, MARCH 2, 2023

Elizabeth “Bessie” Brisard NEE Mercier, of Chapeau Quebec, wife of the late Arnold Brisard, at the age of 90. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Alphonsus Church in Chapeau Quebec on Tuesday, March 7 at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Elizabeth “Bessie” Brisard made by Hayes Funeral Home.

Terry Lewis of Pembroke, husband of Juliet Lewis, at the age of 72 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 11 AM until 1 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Terry Lewis made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Tena McLaughlin formerly of the Queensline, wife of the late Earl McLaughlin, at the age of 89 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Friday from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 PM. Arrangements for the late Tena McLaughlin made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Joyce Bennett of Cobden, wife of the late Arnold Bennett, at the age of 88 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Saturday from noon until 3 PM. Arrangements for the late Joyce Bennett made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Tracy Cybulski of Cobden, wife of Dustin Cybulski, at the age of 50 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Tracy Cybulski made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

