THURSDAY, MARCH 25, 2021

Bernice Meilleur formerly of Pembroke, wife of the late Raymond Meilleur, at the age of 83 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM. Appointments are needed to attend the visitation. A funeral service will be held at Pembroke Pentecostal Tabernacle Church in Pembroke on Friday at 1 PM. Space is limited. Masks must be worn and social distancing respected at the funeral home and the church. Arrangements for the late Bernice Meilleur made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca