THURSDAY, MARCH 3, 2022

Douglas Simpson formerly of Pembroke, son of the late Alan and Sally Simpson and father of Kelsey, Alana and Caitlin, at the age of 68 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Covid protocols must be observed and masks worn in the funeral home and the church. Arrangements for the late Douglas Simpson made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca

Anita Lance of Pembroke, wife of the late Alphonse Lance, in her 94th year. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Anita Lance made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca