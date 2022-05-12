THURSDAY, MAY 12, 2022

Bob McCauley of Pembroke, husband of the late Ruby Mae McCauley, in his 91st year. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Pembroke on Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Bob McCauley made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Reta Smith of Cobden, wife of Wilf Smith, in her 89th year. A graveside service will be held in Cobden Union Cemetery on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Reta Smith made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Shirley Bennett formerly of Foresters Falls, wife of the late George Bennett, in her 90th year. A graveside service will be held at Howard Cemetery in Foresters Falls on Saturday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Shirley Bennett made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Cathy Spirak of Foresters Falls and formerly of Ottawa, daughter of Fred and Joan Smithers, at the age of 55 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Sunday from 11 AM until 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Cathy Spirak made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Dorothy “Dot” Weatherbed of Combermere, wife of the late Bill Weatherbed, at the age of 90. Visitation is at the Heubner Funeral Home in Barry’s Bay today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Holy Canadian Martyrs Roman Catholic Church in Combermere on Friday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Dorothy “Dot” Weatherbed made by Heubner Funeral Home, Barry’s Bay.

Anna Mary Petroskie NEE Lorbetskie of Killaloe, wife of the late Pat Petroskie, at the age of 75. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Killaloe today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Anna Mary Petroskie made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Killaloe.

