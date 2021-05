Marion Wisotzki NEE Weckworth of Eganville, mother of Lisa Bimm, Kyle Wisotzki and Kim Larouque, at the age of 75 years. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will remain private. A graveside service will be streamed live on the Zohr Family Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Marion Wisotzki made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

