THURSDAY, MAY 25, 2023

Jerry Arseneau of Pembroke, husband of Mary Arseneau, at the age of 79 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday evening from 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Calvin United Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Jerry Arseneau made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca

Marjolyn Boyle of Pembroke, wife of Ted Boyle, at the age of 84 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Sunday afternoon from 1 until 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Marjolyn Boyle made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com