THURSDAY, MAY 26, 2022

Shirley Ullrich of Cobden, wife of the late Howie Ullrich, in her 83rd year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Shirley Ullrich made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Sylvia Giroux of Pembroke, wife of Emile Giroux, at the age of 91 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 1:30 until 4:30 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Sylvia Giroux made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Wilma Brown NEE Buchwald of Pembroke, mother of Wayne Brown, at the age of 79 years. A graveside service will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Pembroke on Saturday at 1:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Wilma Brown made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

