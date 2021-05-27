THURSDAY, MAY 27, 2021

Leslie Hein of Pembroke, husband of the late Christa Hein NEE Mueller, in his 89th year. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19, please call the funeral home at 613-732-3637 if you wish to attend and an appointment time will be arranged. Arrangements for the late Leslie Hein made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com