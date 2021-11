Irene Autayo NEE Fitzpatrick of Golden Lake, wife of the late Desmond Autayo, at the age of 92. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Killaloe on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Irene Autayo made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Killaloe.

