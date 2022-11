Robert Larocque of Pembroke, husband of Barbara-Anne Leduc-Larocque NEE Hammel, in his 58th year. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Sunday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at Saint Luke’s Anglican Church in Pembroke on Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Robert Larocque made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

