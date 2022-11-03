THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2022

Darla Doucette of Pembroke, wife of Donald Doucette, at the age of 79 years. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Petawawa on Friday at 3 PM. Arrangements for the late Darla Doucette made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

William (Bill) Leach of Micksburg, husband of the late Flora Leach, at the age of 88 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late William (Bill) Leach made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

