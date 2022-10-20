THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2022

Sue Church of Haley Station, wife of Ron Church, at the age of 71 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Friday from 9 until 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Sue Church made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Phyllis Hebert of Petawawa, wife of Jimmy Hebert, at the age of 78. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Petawawa on Monday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Phyllis Hebert made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

