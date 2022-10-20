iHeartRadio

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20, 2022

Sue Church of Haley Station, wife of Ron Church, at the age of 71 years.  Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Friday from 9 until 11 AM.  Arrangements for the late Sue Church made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden. 

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com 

Phyllis Hebert of Petawawa, wife of Jimmy Hebert, at the age of 78.  A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Petawawa on Monday at 10:30 AM.  Arrangements for the late Phyllis Hebert made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

