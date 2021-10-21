THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2021

Linda Ward of Pembroke, wife of Alfred Ward, at the age of 70 years. Respecting Linda’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements for the late Linda Ward made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Bernie Lapierre of Cobden, husband of Cyndy Lapierre, in his 86th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Friday from 11 AM until 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Bernie Lapierre made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Eunice Coburn of Pembroke, wife of the late Sherwood Coburn, at the age of 92 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday morning from 10 until 11 AM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. All Covid protocols must be observed and masks must be worn at the funeral home. Arrangements for the late Eunice Coburn made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

