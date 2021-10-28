THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2021

Leslie Hildebrandt of Pembroke, husband of Elizabeth Hildebrandt, at the age of 85 years. Respecting Leslie’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements for the late Leslie Hildebrandt made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Angus Kennedy of Pembroke, husband of the late Marion Kennedy, in his 99th year. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday morning from 9 until 10:30 AM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. All Covid protocols must be observed and masks must be worn at the funeral home and the church. Arrangements for the late Angus Kennedy made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Susan Clement of Petawawa, wife of Garry Clement, at the age of 63 years. A funeral service will be held at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday at 11 AM. At the request of the family, proof of vaccination is required to attend the funeral. Arrangements for the late Susan Clement made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Ellen Burkholder of Pembroke, wife of the late Elvon Burkholder, in her 92nd year. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday afternoon from 1:30 until 3 PM. A funeral service will be held at First Evangelical Missionary Church, Shalom Street in Pembroke on Saturday at 2 PM. All Covid protocols must be observed and masks must be worn at the funeral home and the church. Arrangements for the late Ellen Burkholder made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

