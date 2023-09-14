THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2023

Joan Conroy-Sallafranque of Chapeau Quebec, wife of Henry Sallafranque, at the age of 87. Visitation is at the Hayes Funeral Home in Chapeau Quebec on Sunday from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and on Monday morning from 9:30 until 10:30 AM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Alphonsus Church in Chapeau Quebec on Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Joan Conroy-Sallafranque made by Hayes Funeral Home.

Mel “Mezzie” Gutzman of Pembroke and formerly of Hazley Bay, husband of the late Helen Gutzman NEE Carnegie, in his 85th year. A graveside memorial service will be held at Saint John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Petawawa on Saturday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Mel “Mezzie” Gutzman made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

James Morris of Pembroke, husband of the late Jean Morris, at the age of 96 years. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 10 AM. Arrangements for the late James Morris made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

