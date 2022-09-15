THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2022

Bob (Hawkeye) King of Petawawa, husband of Brenda McLaren, at the age of 70 years. A celebration of Hawkeye’s life will be held at the Petawawa Legion on Saturday from 2 until 10 PM. Arrangements for the late Bob (Hawkeye) King made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Addison Smith of Pembroke, husband of the late Margaret Debenham, at the age of 90 years. A graveside funeral service will be held in Beachburg Union Cemetery on Saturday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Addison Smith made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

