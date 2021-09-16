THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2021

Ann Clarke NEE Appleby of Pembroke, wife of James Clarke, at the age of 86 years. A celebration of Ann’s life will be held at the Petawawa Golf Course on Saturday from 1 until 4 PM. Arrangements for the late Ann Clarke made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Evelyn Behm NEE Hass of Pembroke, wife of the late Bert Behm, in her 96th year. A funeral service will be held at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, 516 Airport Road in Pembroke on Friday at 3:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Evelyn Behm made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Ila Purcell NEE Neumann of Pembroke, wife of the late James “Jim” Purcell, in her 88th year. A private memorial service will be held in the chapel of the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke. Arrangements for the late Ila Purcell made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Shirley Dean NEE Valliant formerly of Pembroke and Renfrew, wife of Donald Dean, in her 82nd year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Friday from 1 until 4 PM. Arrangements for the late Shirley Dean made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Beverley Gray of Petawawa, daughter of the late Dennis and Mary Frances Gray, at the age of 77 years. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Petawawa on Saturday at 10 AM. Space is limited. All Covid protocols must be observed and masks must be worn at the funeral. Arrangements for the late Beverley Gray made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

