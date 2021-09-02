THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2021

Dan Cameron of R R 1 Foresters Falls, husband of Helen Cameron, in his 75th year. A graveside service will be held in Beachburg Union Cemetery on Friday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Dan Cameron made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Sylvia O’Brien of Cobden, wife of the late Noel O’Brien, in her 82nd year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Saturday from 1 until 4 PM. Arrangements for the late Sylvia O’Brien made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Bert Montgomery formerly of Foresters Falls, husband of the late Evie Armstrong, at the age of 100 years. Visitation is at Whitewater Wesleyan Community Church in Cobden on Saturday from 10 until 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Bert Montgomery made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com