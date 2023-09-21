THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2023

Jim Mick of Cobden, husband of Marilyn Mick, at the age of 81 years. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Friday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Jim Mick made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Margaret Rabishaw of Pembroke, wife of the late Kenneth Rabishaw, in her 102nd year. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Saturday at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Margaret Rabishaw made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Florence Richardson of Petawawa, wife of the late William Richardson, at the age of 92 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday afternoon from 2 to 5 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Petawawa on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Florence Richardson made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

