THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22, 2022

Eric Morris of Petawawa, husband of the late Arlene Morris NEE Acres, at the age of 95 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday evening from 6 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Eric Morris made by Malcolm Deavitt and Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Eileen Hugli NEE Ross of Pembroke, wife of the late Doctor William Hugli, at the age of 88 years. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Eileen Hugli made by Malcolm Deavitt and Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

