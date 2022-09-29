THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2022

Bob Crozier of Renfrew, father of Kevin, Chris and Sean, at the age of 70. A memorial visitation will be held at the Goulet Funeral Home in Renfrew on Tuesday, October 4th from 6 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Bob Crozier made by Goulet Funeral Home, Renfrew.

For complete details visit www.gouletfuneralhome.com

Rita Culhane of Pembroke, wife of the late John Culhane, in her 91st year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Pembroke on Friday at 12 noon. Arrangements for the late Rita Culhane made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca

Janice Hoffman of Pembroke, wife of Tom Hoffman, at the age of 60 years. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Janice Hoffman made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca

Treena Lemay of Petawawa, wife of the late Gilbert Lemay, at the age of 75 years. A funeral service will be held at Saint John’s Lutheran Cemetery on Black Bay Road in Petawawa on Friday at 1:30 PM. Arrangements for the late Treena Lemay made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca

Robert Schoof of Pembroke, husband of Barbara Schoof, at the age of 79 years. A funeral service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 454 Miller Street in Pembroke on Monday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Robert Schoof made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.murphyfuneralhome.ca