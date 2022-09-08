THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2022

Rhona Remus formerly of Golden Lake, wife of the late Julius Remus, at the age of 92. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Renfrew on Friday from 10 AM until 12 noon. Arrangements for the late Rhona Remus made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Renfrew.

Kornil Mielke of Eganville, husband of Darlene Mielke, at the age of 87. Visitation is at the Zohr Family Funeral Home in Eganville on Friday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and on Saturday morning from 10 until 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Kornil Mielke made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

