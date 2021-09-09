THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2021

Ann Clarke NEE Appleby of Pembroke, wife of James Clarke, at the age of 86 years. A celebration of Ann’s life will be held at the Petawawa Golf Course on Saturday, September 18th from 1 to 4 PM. Arrangements for the late Ann Clarke made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Charlie Katsoulis of Pembroke, husband of Marjorie Katsoulis NEE Elder, in his 81st year. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday from 9:30 AM until 12:30 PM. A funeral service will be held at Saint Jean Baptiste Church in Pembroke on Friday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Charlie Katsoulis made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Simone Handspiker of Pembroke, wife of Robert Handspiker, in her 87th year. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Friday evening from 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Jean Baptiste Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 9 AM. Arrangements for the late Simone Handspiker made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

