TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2022

Joan Higginson of Pembroke, wife of the late William “Bill” Higginson, in her 84th year. Visitation is at the Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Joan Higginson made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Sheila Wallace formerly of the Queensline, wife of the late Jim Wallace, in her 95th year. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden today from 11 AM until 2 PM. A funeral service will be held in the chapel of the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden today at 2 PM. Arrangements for the late Sheila Wallace made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Alix Delahaye of Pembroke, daughter of the late Charles and Alexina Delahaye, at the age of 95 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 2 to 5 PM. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Pembroke on Thursday at 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Alix Delahaye made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

