TUESDAY, AUGUST 16, 2022

Gale Hanson of Pembroke, wife of the late John Hanson, at the age of 85 years. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Gale Hanson made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Carolyn Gorr of Pembroke, wife of the late Walter Gorr, at the age of 80 years. Visitation is at the Malcom Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Carolyn Gorr made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com