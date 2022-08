Jim Dunbar of Haley Station, husband of the late Carol Roettiger, at the age of 78 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Cobden on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Jim Dunbar made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com