TUESDAY, AUGUST 29, 2023

George Hodgkinson of Laurentian Valley, husband of Helgard Hodgkinson, at the age of 81 years. A celebration of George’s life will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Pembroke on Saturday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late George Hodgkinson made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Connie Stresman of Pembroke, husband of Chris Stresman, at the age of 75 years. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Connie Stresman made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Edward Buraczewski of Cobden, husband of Leona Buraczewski, at the age of 84 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Cobden on Wednesday morning at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Edward Buraczewski made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

