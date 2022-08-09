iHeartRadio

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2022

Royce Chase of Pembroke, husband of Donna Chase, in his 79th year.  Visitation is at the Malcom Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM.  Arrangements for the late Royce Chase made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.  

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com

Velma Hawthorne of Beachburg, wife of the late Versil Hawthorne, at the age of 90 years.  A graveside funeral service was held in Beachburg Union Cemetery this morning at 11 AM.  Arrangements for the late Velma Hawthorne made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden. 

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com 

