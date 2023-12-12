TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2023

Lise Hammel of Carleton Place and formerly of Pembroke, wife of the late Edgar Hammel. As per Lise’s wishes, there will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements for the late Lise Hammel made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

John Sernoskie of Pembroke, father of Nathan Nagle and Tamara O’Keefe, at the age of 62 years. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late John Sernoskie made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Jean-Paul Lariviere of Pembroke, husband of Patricia Lariviere NEE Goldberg, at the age of 71 years. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Thursday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Jean-Paul Lariviere made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

