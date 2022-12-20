TUESDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2022

Emile Giroux of Pembroke, husband of the late Sylvia Giroux, at the age of 95 years. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Emile Giroux made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Bert Risto of Petawawa, husband of Jean Risto, at the age of 85 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday evening from 7 to 9 PM and at Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 357 Miller Street in Pembroke on Thursday morning from 10 until 11 AM. A funeral service will be held at Saint John’s Lutheran Church on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Bert Risto made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

