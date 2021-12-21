TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21, 2021

Doris Dupuis of Cobden, wife of Irvin Dupuis, in her 75th year. A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2022. Arrangements for the late Doris Dupuis made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

John Winston Layden of Pembroke, husband of Charlotte Layden, in his 81st year. Respecting John’s final wishes, cremation has taken place and a private interment of ashes will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements for the late John Winston Layden made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.mdbfuneralhome.com