TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2020

Henry Nagora of Pembroke, husband of Mary Nagora NEE Palmer, in his 89th year. Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held at Saint Columba’s Cemetery in Pembroke. Arrangements for the late Henry Nagora made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Diane Davidson-Ethier of Pembroke, wife of the late Steven Ethier, at the age of 70 years. Respecting Diane’s wishes, cremation has taken place and interment will be held in the spring. Arrangements for the late Diane Davidson-Ethier made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Gladys Powers of Beachburg, wife of the late Ellard Powers, at the age of 88 years. Visitation is at Saint Andrew’s United Church in Beachburg on Wednesday from 11 AM until 1 PM. Arrangements for the late Gladys Powers made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Lois Reinert of Pembroke, wife of Oscar Reinert, at the age of 76 years. Visitation is by appointment at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 9:30 AM until noon. A funeral service will be held at Saint Timothy’s Lutheran Church in Pembroke on Wednesday at 2 PM. Space is limited. Reservations required. Masks must be worn and social distancing respected at the funeral home and the church. Arrangements for the late Lois Reinert made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

