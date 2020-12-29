TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2020

Dean Bergstresser of Golden Lake, husband of Denise Bergstresser NEE Weckworth, in his 71st year. A Celebration of Dean’s life service will be held at Golden Lake United Church in the warmer months. Arrangements for the late Dean Bergstresser made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

Ronald Adams of Pembroke, husband of Lynn McMillan and by previous marriage the late Susan Adams NEE Atwood, in his 72nd year. Due to constraints surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, visitation and service will be private. Arrangements for the late Ronald Adams made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

