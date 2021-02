Thomas Thorley of Pembroke, husband of the late Christena Thorley NEE MacDonald, in his 93rd year. The family will receive relatives and friends by appointment only at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday evening from 7 to 9 PM. Arrangements for the late Thomas Thorley made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca