TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2022

Reta Smith of Cobden, wife of Wilf Smith, in her 89th year.  A graveside service will be held in Cobden Union Cemetery in the spring.  Arrangements for the late Reta Smith made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden. 

Simone Schroeder of Pembroke, wife of Daniel Stewart, in her 83rd year.  A funeral mass will be celebrated in the spring followed by a celebration of Simone’s life.  Arrangements for the late Simone Schroeder made by the Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke. 

