TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2022

Reta Smith of Cobden, wife of Wilf Smith, in her 89th year. A graveside service will be held in Cobden Union Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements for the late Reta Smith made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Simone Schroeder of Pembroke, wife of Daniel Stewart, in her 83rd year. A funeral mass will be celebrated in the spring followed by a celebration of Simone’s life. Arrangements for the late Simone Schroeder made by the Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

For complete details visit www.nevillefuneralhome.ca