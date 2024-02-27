TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2024

Gerald Walsh of RR 4 Cobden, husband of Barbara Wilson, at the age of 77 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and on Thursday morning from 9:30 until 10:30 AM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Pius Fifth Roman Catholic Church in Osceola on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Gerald Walsh made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

For complete details visit www.frasermorrisheubner.com

Gerard O’Malley of Barry’s Bay, beloved brother and member of the Barry’s Bay community, at the age of 65 years. Visitation is at the Heubner Funeral Home in Barry’s Bay this evening from 7 to 9 PM and on Wednesday from 1 to 4:30 and 6:30 to 8:30 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Hedwig’s Roman Catholic Church in Barry’s Bay on Thursday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Gerard O’Malley made by Heubner Funeral Home, Barry’s Bay.

For complete details visit www.heubnerfuneralhome.ca