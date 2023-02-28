TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2023

Lorayne Cahill of RR 5 Cobden, wife of Brian Cahill, at the age of 76 years. Visitation is at the Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home in Cobden today from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Pius Fifth Roman Catholic Church in Osceola on Wednesday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Lorayne Cahill made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Madeleine Chartrand NEE St-Cyr of Chapeau Quebec, wife of Lucien Chartrand, at the age of 84. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Alphonsus Church in Chapeau Quebec on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Madeleine Chartrand made by Hayes Funeral Home.

Joseph Laframboise of Cobden, son of the late Julianna NEE Coulas and Joseph Laframboise, at the age of 82. A mass of Christian burial was celebrated at Saint James the Less Catholic Church in Eganville this morning at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Joseph Laframboise made by Zohr Family Funeral Home, Eganville.

Maurice Laflamme of Pembroke, husband of Kay Laflamme, at the age of 90 years. Visitation is at the Murphy Funeral Home in Pembroke this afternoon from 2 until 5 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Columbkille’s Cathedral in Pembroke on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Arrangements for the late Maurice Laflamme made by Murphy Funeral Home, Pembroke.

Frances Carroll of Pembroke, wife of the late Earl Carroll, in her 91st year. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday evening from 7 to 9 PM and on Thursday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Frances Carroll made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

