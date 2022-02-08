TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2022

Ted Barron of Cobden, husband of Daphne Barron, in his 80th year. A graveside service will be held in Cobden Union Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements for the late Ted Barron made by Fraser Morris & Heubner Funeral Home, Cobden.

Irene Gauthier of Pembroke, wife of the late Victor Gauthier. Visitation is at the Neville Funeral Home in Pembroke on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Pembroke on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late Irene Gauthier made by Neville Funeral Home, Pembroke.

