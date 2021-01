Leona Hein of Pembroke, wife of the late Ralph Hein and companion of the late Arnold Kruschenske, in her 96th year. A graveside service will be held at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Pembroke in the spring. Arrangements for the late Leona Hein made by Malcolm Deavitt & Binhammer Funeral Home, Pembroke.

