TUESDAY, JANUARY 2, 2024

John “Jack” Souliere of Chapeau Quebec, husband of Gail Souliere NEE Giff, at the age of 88. Visitation is at the Hayes Funeral Home in Chapeau Quebec on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM and on Thursday morning from 10 until 10:30 AM. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Alphonsus Church in Chapeau Quebec on Thursday at 11 AM. Arrangements for the late John “Jack” Souliere made by Hayes Funeral Home.

Janice Law formerly of Chalk River, wife of the late Wilson Law, at the age of 86 years. An internment service will be held at Saint Anthony’s Parish Cemetery in Chalk River in the spring. Arrangements for the late Janice Law made by Valley Funeral Home, Deep River.

